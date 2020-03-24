Murder, assault charges dismissed in Battle Creek shooting

A January 2019 photo shows the intersection of S. Kendall Street and W. Dickman Road in Battle Creek where a shooting killed one man and injured two others.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have dismissed the most serious charges against a man arrested in a Battle Creek shooting that killed a man.

Court records show eight of the nine charges filed against David Edward Johnson of Battle Creek were dropped Friday, including open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearms.

The charges stemmed from a January 2019 shooting that killed 23-year-old Wendell C. Daniels. Two other men were injured in the incident, which happened at S. Kendall Street and W. Dickman Road.

Authorities said Daniels and the two other injured men were believed to be in a car with a fourth man and the shooter was believed to be in another vehicle.

Days after the shooting, Battle Creek police said a 31-year-old Battle Creek man who was a person of interest in the case had been taken into custody on charges tied to a separate shooting. That person’s name was never released and his connection to the murder was unclear.

Johnson pleaded no contest to an amended charge of being an accessory after the fact to a felony. A judge sentenced him to a minimum of a year in prison, with credit for 395 days already served.

Once Johnson is free, he must serve a year probation.