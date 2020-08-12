Mural organizers raise money for Black-owned businesses

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter mural in Kalamazoo present check to Rootead on Aug. 12, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Black Lives Matter mural in Kalamazoo are raising money for Black-owned businesses.

A check for $1,400 was presented Wednesday afternoon to the owner of Rootead, a business that provides holistic medicine services.

More than $4,000 has been raised through t-shirt and appeal sales of the mural. Some of that money has already been distributed.

One of the organizers of the project says the businesses need support, especially during the pandemic.

“When we see large chain businesses that are going out of business and closing their doors — how much more relevant and important it is we take care of our local businesses so that they can stay afloat,” said Jermaine Jackson, mural organizer.

The mural was painted and completed on June 19, spanning from South Rose Street between West South Street and West Lovell Street. It was a community project approved by the city that brought together artists and volunteers from Kalamazoo and West Michigan.

The mural was restored over the weekend after it was discovered vandalized Friday morning.

Organizers say regardless of what happens with the mural, they will keep moving forward and continue to support Black-owned businesses in need.