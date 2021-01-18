MSP: Trooper, 2 injured in head-on crash in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper and two others were injured in a head-on crash in Battle Creek.

State police said it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on W. Columbia Avenue near Stevens Road in Battle Creek.

The trooper was heading westbound on Columbia Avenue when a black vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the cruiser head on, according to an MSP news release.

MSP said the trooper and two people in the black vehicle were taken to the hospital with severe injuries that police said are not considered life-threatening.

The at-fault driver is suspected of operating while impaired by a controlled substance, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.