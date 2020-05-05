MSP: Tow truck driver killed in crash on I-69 near Mashall

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was killed in a crash on I-69 near Marshall.

Michigan State Police said it happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday on southbound I-69 near F Drive in Calhoun County’s Fredonia Township.

The driver of a flatbed tow truck was heading southbound on I-69 when a tire popped. He lost control of the truck and rolled several times into a ditch, according to an MSP news release.

State police said the driver, a 36-year-old man from Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification.

Southbound I-69 was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.