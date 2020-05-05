Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

MSP: Tow truck driver killed in crash on I-69 near Mashall

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police_1534205993332.jpg

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was killed in a crash on I-69 near Marshall.

Michigan State Police said it happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday on southbound I-69 near F Drive in Calhoun County’s Fredonia Township.

The driver of a flatbed tow truck was heading southbound on I-69 when a tire popped. He lost control of the truck and rolled several times into a ditch, according to an MSP news release.

State police said the driver, a 36-year-old man from Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification.

Southbound I-69 was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 