MSP: Sex assault suspect arrested in police chase

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man accused of armed sexual assault has been arrested after a chase through two counties.

Investigators say a man reported to be a suspect in an armed sexual assault and kidnapping was located in Comstock Township early Friday morning.

When police tried to pull him over, he led them on a chase to Battle Creek before stop sticks were used to slow down his car. The suspect then ran away but was arrested a short time later, according to Michigan State Police. 

The man is lodged in the Calhoun County Jail. He faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer and fleeing and eluding.

Authorities say they are investigating to see if more charges are warranted. 

