MSP seeks car after shots fired at semi

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are trying to find the person who allegedly fired a shot at a semi-truck from a passing vehicle.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. May 19 on eastbound I-94 near exit 97 to Capital Avenue in Battle Creek.

Michigan State Police say that as a gray car passed the semi on the shoulder, someone in it fired a shot at the passenger’s side door of the semi.

MSP didn’t report any injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.