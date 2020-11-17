MSP: Portage man dies while hunting; no foul play

ONEKAMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 61-year-old man from Portage died while hunting in Manistee County, likely from a medical issue.

Michigan State Police says Gregg Salisbury was reported missing around 8 p.m. Monday after not returning to his friend’s home after an evening hunt in Onekama Township, north of Manistee.

After searching for him, an officer found Salisbury dead near his friend’s home. It appears he had killed a doe and died while walking to recover the animal, troopers say.

Investigators say there are no indications of foul play at the scene. Loved ones indicated to troopers Salisbury had medical issues, which is believed to have contributed to his death.