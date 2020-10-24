MSP: Man shot, killed following September chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are releasing new details about a 22-year-old man from Marshall who they say was shot and killed by law enforcement after a police chase in Battle Creek last month.

Investigators say Andrew Blowers was driving towards officers — two from the Battle Creek Police Department and one from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office —when they opened fire on Sept. 5. The shooting came after a chase that topped 90 miles per hour. Blowers died at the scene.

Initially, Battle Creek Police said it was unclear how the victim died.

On Friday, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen confirmed to News 8 that Blowers died due to gunshot wounds sustained after being shot by officers.

After receiving the final ballistics report this week, Christensen said it shouldn’t be long before MSP concludes its investigation into the incident.

Investigators will forward their findings to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office to review, at which time it’ll be up to them to determine whether the officers involved face any charges.