MSP: Kalamazoo pastor accused of sex crimes in jail

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo pastor accused of paying teens for sex has turned himself in Thursday morning, police say.

Michigan State Police said that Rev. Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland went to the Kalamazoo County Jail around 9 a.m.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday, MSP said that Strickland was a wanted man after failing to turn himself in. Strickland’s attorney said his client was “not running.”

The attorney said the pastor was living in the southern United States and had to deal with hurricane weather and transportation issues. Those issues prevented Strickland from turning himself in earlier, the attorney said.

Strickland, 37, the former pastor of Second Baptist Church, faces 11 felony charges, including counts of criminal sexual conduct and human trafficking. Authorities say he and his wife used their positions within Kalamazoo Public Schools and the church to coerce four teen boys into sex. According to court documents, investigators allege Strickland paid the teens to have sex with his wife and send him nude photos between 2015 and 2018.

His wife Jazmonique Strickland does not currently face criminal charges.

Strick Strickland has denied the allegations.