MSP investigates Calhoun Co. home invasion

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a home invasion in Calhoun County.

It happened Monday night at a house on 11 Mile Road near R Drive S. in Burlington Township, south of Battle Creek.

State police said the caller was home during the incident. Multiple tools as well as a large welder were stolen.

The two suspects were last seen driving a silver Ford Taurus hatchback.

One man was described as being in his early 30s with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt. The other man was described as being in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

