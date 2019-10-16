MSP: Fire that killed boy doesn’t seem suspicious

BURLINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A house fire that killed a 7-year-old in Burlington does not appear to be suspicious, according to Michigan State Police Spl/Sgt. Scott LeRoy.

Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a fire on S. Marshall Street. Authorities found a 7-year-old boy dead inside the home.

LeRoy says the fire is still being investigated.

Several space heaters were found on the property, and that might have caused the blaze, LeRoy said. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.