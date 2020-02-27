Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

MSP cruiser hit, officer hurt on US-131

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene where a Michigan State Police cruiser was struck while responding to a crash on US-131 on Feb. 27, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck by another car, injuring an officer, on US-131 south of Schoolcraft Thursday.

It happened near the Kalamazoo-St. Joseph county line, MSP tweeted.

Police say Motor Carrier Officer Scott Silkworth was working a crash when his cruiser was hit head-on. He sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No one else was hurt.

MSP reminded drivers that Michigan law states they must slow down by 10 mph and move over if possible when they see emergency responders at work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 