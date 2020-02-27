MSP cruiser hit, officer hurt on US-131

The scene where a Michigan State Police cruiser was struck while responding to a crash on US-131 on Feb. 27, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck by another car, injuring an officer, on US-131 south of Schoolcraft Thursday.

It happened near the Kalamazoo-St. Joseph county line, MSP tweeted.

Police say Motor Carrier Officer Scott Silkworth was working a crash when his cruiser was hit head-on. He sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No one else was hurt.

MSP reminded drivers that Michigan law states they must slow down by 10 mph and move over if possible when they see emergency responders at work.