MSP: Alcohol factor in I-94 crash; 1 airlifted

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Alcohol is believed to a factor in two-vehicle crash on I-94 near Marshall Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-94 near 114 mile marker in Marengo Township, east of Marshall.

Michigan State Police said a 29-year-old Marshall woman was heading eastbound on I-94 when she rear ended a semi-truck. The frontend of the vehicle slide underneath the trailer, trapping her inside. The woman was extricated and airlifted to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Her condition is unknown.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, state police said.

The highway was closed for several hours then fully reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

State police said additional crashes happened due to the traffic backup.