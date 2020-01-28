MSP: 5 injured in 3-car crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan State Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala cross the right line on westbound King Highway.

While following the vehicle, the trooper noticed the suspect vehicle picking up speed then passing another car by crossing the center line and almost hitting a truck head-on.

The trooper then tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver drove away. Due to department policy, state police said the trooper ended the pursuit.

The driver continued driving away, running a stop light at the intersection of King Highway and I-94 Business Loop, almost hitting another vehicle.

A short distance away, the driver crashed into two vehicles that were heading eastbound on King Highway.

The four people inside the suspect vehicle were all injured. The driver, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A passenger, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo girl, was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The two other passengers received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

A driver of one of the vehicles that was struck, a 44-year-old Kalamazoo woman, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old Charlotte, was not injured.

State police believe alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.