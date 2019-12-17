MSP: 1 killed after hitting disabled vehicle on I-69

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Monday night.

Michigan State Police said it happened on southbound I-69 near M-60 in Tekonsha Township, south of Marshall.

A vehicle was disabled on southbound I-69 after hitting a deer. The two people inside the vehicle were able to get out and walk off the freeway, according to a MSP news release.

A second vehicle rear ended the disable vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, the release said.

State police have not released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.

Southbound I-69 was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.