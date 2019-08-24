Motorcyclist seriously injured in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 48-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Portage.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on the 8800 block of Shaver Road.

Officers say a man from Portage was driving his motorcycle south on the road when he lost control and hit a curb. That caused him to be thrown onto the road, police say.

The man received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, police say.

Southbound Shaver Road was closed for about 90 minutes while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.