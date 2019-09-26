Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Kalamazoo County crash.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Portage Road, north of Centre Avenue in Portage.

Authorities say a motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Vicksburg man, was driving northbound on Portage Road in the left lane.

As he was passing a vehicle and changing lanes, he struck an unoccupied, disabled vehicle in the right lane, according to a news release from the Portage Department of Public Safety.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say traffic on Portage Road was restricted for about three hours while officers investigated the crash.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

