Motorcyclist killed in Kzoo crash; driver arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was arrested after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Kalamazoo Monday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 6 p.m. for a report of a crash at the intersection of Portage and Vine streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a motorcyclist with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to a KDPS news release.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was found in the 500 block of Lake Street. Officers arrested a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident for operating while intoxicated. Additional charges are being sought, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.