Motorcyclist in critical condition after Kzoo Co. crash

A photo of a motorcycle crash in the eastbound lane of Stadium Dr at US-131. (Oct. 12, 2019)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lane of Stadium Drive at US-131 in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Stadium Drive when he was hit by an SUV being driven by a 23-year-old woman turning onto southbound US-131.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told News 8 the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.