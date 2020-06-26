Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash, hit-and-run

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Helmer Road and Goguac Street in Springfield on June 25, 2020. (Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the driver who took off after hitting a motorcyclist who had already crashed.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Helmer Road and Goguac Street in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the initial crash happened when the motorcyclist rear-ended a car that was stopped to make a turn. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and landed in the northbound lane.

Then, witnesses told deputies, a silver car that was initially behind the motorcycle moved into the oncoming lake and hit the motorcyclist as he lay in the road. The silver car then continued on, headed south of Helmer.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Battle Creek man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone who may know who was driving the silver car is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.