Motorcyclist dies in Kalamazoo crash; passenger injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Rose Street.

Police say a car and motorcycle collided.

When officers arrived, the driver and passenger in the motorcycle needed serious care and were taken to a nearby hospital. The motorcycle driver later died, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say onlookers quickly provided care to those hurt and provided police with critical information.

The other driver was not hurt, police say.

The name of the deceased is not being released until the family is notified.

Officers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.