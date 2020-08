BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 56-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Battle Creek.

It happened just after 3:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of E. Columbia Avenue and M-66.

Officers say a Battle Creek man was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle. He died at the scene, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police say.

The department says the investigation is still ongoing at this time.