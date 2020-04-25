Motorcycle crash leaves man with serious injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in Kalamazoo Friday night.

Officers said they responded to the intersection of Whites Road and Parkview Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash. Witnesses said the male rider had struck a curb causing him to lose control and be thrown off the bike. The male rider was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.