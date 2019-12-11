Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Motel hit with major fire on day it closed due to nuisances

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic Battle Creek Fire Department_1520649925294.jpg.jpg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A fire caused severe damage at a Battle Creek motel on the same day that the property was closing for 90 days due to allegations of drug dealing and other illegal activity.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire Tuesday night at the Econo Lodge motel.

Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant told the Battle Creek Enquirer that firefighters used water for more than two hours.

Sturdivant says there’s a “high degree of suspicion” about the cause of the fire.

It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 