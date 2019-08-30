More MSP troopers on the road for Labor Day weekend

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — As drivers travel over the Labor Day weekend, the Michigan State Police is increasing patrols across the state.

Additional troopers will be on the roadways working overtime, focusing on spotting impaired drivers, speeders and people driving aggressively.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement is supported with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Michigan State Police also participates in Operation C.A.R.E, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts.

Sgt. Ray Matthews with the Marshall post says the ultimate goal is to keep drivers safe.

Over Labor Day weekend last year, Michigan had 12 fatal crashes with half involving alcohol.

“What we are trying to do is either reduce fatalities, serious crashes or crashes as a whole, as much as we can,” Matthews said.

Troopers also want to remind people about the state’s move over law after a driver ran into the back of a patrol vehicle on I-94 near Beadle Lake Road around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

A photo of a damaged Michigan State Police cruiser. (Aug. 30, 2019)

Fortunately, the trooper was not hurt.

The MSP Marshall post says the trooper had his lights on and was making a turn.

The Michigan State Police is assigning more troopers to road patrol with the hope drivers will slow down on the way to their weekend destination.

“Our focus is on traffic, so all non-essential police work needs to wait,” Matthews said. “Our guys are not writing reports. They’re not dealing with things that can wait.”

The additional patrols run through the end of Labor Day.