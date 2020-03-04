More jobs than cadets at KVCC policing job fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A national shortage of police and corrections officers has local departments competing for candidates.

“That works to all the cadets’ advantages,” Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Pagel said of the shortage.

He graduated from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College police academy in November and quickly found a full-time position. On Wednesday, he returned to KVCC looking for recruits to join him.

“I would highly recommend it,” he said of going into policing. “There’s jobs available. There’s lots of different opportunities.”

Twenty-two departments packed KVCC’s law enforcement job fair. So many agencies wanted to participate that some had to be turned away. The ones that were there had more open positions than there were graduating cadets.

“Currently, I have 17 cadets,” KVCC Law Enforcement Training Center Director Victor Ledbetter said. “Five of them came sponsored, so that means I have 12 looking for employment.”

One of those sponsored cadets is Nathan Penning, a Van Buren County corrections officer. He is attending the academy on his department’s dime so he can take a road patrol job.

“I started later in life,” Penning said. “I had a family and things just didn’t work out for me to go as early as I wanted to, but the opportunities came.”

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken says his department has at least five openings and that upcoming retirements will increase that number.

“You have to meet people at a younger age that might be directed towards law enforcement, be available to mentor them or to steer them in the direction,” VanDyken said. “Guide them and show them what it’s like.”

The KVCC police academy runs 16 weeks and is held twice a year. The next application period runs from April 6 to June 5. More details can be found online at KVCC’s website.