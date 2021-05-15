Mississippi man hit by gunfire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a report of shots fired Friday evening where they discovered a man was hit by several gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene in the 100 block of E Paterson Rd around 8:40 p.m.

The first authorities on scene found a 26-year-old man from Mississippi who had been hit shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and authorities say there is no suspect description at this time. However, a dark-colored Chrysler 300 was possibly seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting and is believed to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.