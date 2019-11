BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a missing Battle Creek woman has been found.

Melissa “Missy” Sue Skutt was found over the weekend. She had been missing since Wednesday.

The Battle Creek Police Department said in a statement that Skutt was with family and church members Sunday morning.

Out of respect for Skutt and her family, police say no further information will be released.

Police want to thank everyone that shared information about the case.