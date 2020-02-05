Missing Battle Creek family found in Nebraska

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of four who were missing from Battle Creek for nearly a month have been found, authorities say.

Battle Creek police say Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger along with their two children Bentley and Karley were located on a Nebraska highway Tuesday around 2 p.m.

They say Rebecca was arrested on unrelated warrant charges and that Dennis was not charged.

Investigators say the parents canceled appointments with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that may have been related to a pending neglect case involving the children.

The family had not been seen since Jan. 9.

Police say custody of the children will be determined at a later time once the kids are back in Battle Creek.