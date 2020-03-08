Minor fires gun at Galesburg park; no injuries

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a minor fired a gun at a park in Kalamazoo County Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Galesburg Community Park on E. Michigan Avenue in Galesburg, east of Kalamazoo.

Investigators say the minor brought the handgun to the park and when other minors found out they tried to get it away from him.

During the altercation, at least one shot was fired. The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Deputies were able find and secure the gun.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.