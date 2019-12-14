Military Veteran tackles armed suspect after threat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —The quick action of a military veteran helped police put an Ohio man in custody early Saturday morning after making a threat to the public in Kalamazoo.

According to authorities officers responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a report of a fight with a male who flashed a gun. When officers arrived they found a male suspect being held on the ground by a military veteran.

Witnesses said they saw the man flashing a gun during a fight then heard the man say he was going to “shoot everybody”, according to police.

Officers said as the suspect ran towards the crowd, the military veteran tackled the suspect, holding him until police arrived. Authorities said they found a loaded handgun on the suspect.

Police told News 8 as a result of this investigation and heroism of the military veteran, a 32-year-old Milford, Ohio man is in custody on multiple felony charges related to this incident.

Anyone with more information on this is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.