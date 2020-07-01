MI Supreme Court declines to hear Charles Pickett appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of the man convicted of killing five and injuring several others when he drove through a pack of bicyclists north of Kalamazoo in 2016.

Charles Pickett Jr. was convicted of five counts of second-degree murder, five counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

During his trial, witnesses testified that Pickett took a handful of pills before the crash. Experts said that painkillers, muscle relaxers and meth were found in his system.

The crash happened on Westnedge Avenue near Markin Glen Park in Cooper Township. Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel were killed in the crash. Four others — Jennifer Johnson, Paul Gobble, Paul Runnels and Sheila Jeske — survived.

A Kalamazoo County jury came back in just four hours with the guilty verdict in May 2018. Pickett was sentenced to serve 40 to 75 years in prison a month later.

Pickett’s attorney’s appealed the sentencing arguing that the sentence was disproportionate and exceeded the advisory guidelines. But the appeals court on Thursday said the judge gave “principled reasons” to justify a higher minimum term. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision.

His attorneys appealed that ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court last fall. The state’s high court issued a three-line order on Tuesday, denying the appeal saying, “we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

Pickett is serving his sentence at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. He will be eligible for parole in 2056.