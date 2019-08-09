MDOT planning to widen I-94 in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to widen a busy section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

The department says workers will add a third lane of traffic in each direction from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

According to MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa, funding has also been secured to install variable speed signs starting in 2023 on I-94 from I-196 to US-131.

“It’s an advisory speed limit,” Schirripa said. “It is not regulatory so it’s not enforceable by police officers.”

MDOT says funding has been identified for the project but the department still needs to hire a company to design and install the boards.

“It will have a speed limit sign and next, we’ll be able to deliver a short message,” Schirripa said.

Those limits would be based on changing road conditions and traffic.

The widening project between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road is being done to improve a section of I-94 with a lot of trucks, commuters, and many exits.

“By having that extra lane, that third lane in each direction, we’re giving more room for through traffic to continue moving,” Schirripa said.

Construction of the additional lanes is expected to begin in spring of 2021 and run at least through the middle of November 2022.

MDOT is in the process of scheduling an informational meeting on the project for the end of August.