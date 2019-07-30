MDOT clearing trees along M-311 to improve safety

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to make changes along a 13-mile stretch of road in rural Calhoun County after a spike in crashes.

The project will clear trees and objects from the shoulder of M-311 (also called 11 Mile Road and Wheatfield Road) from M-96 near FireKeepers Casino Hotel to M-60 in Burlington.

MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa said the project is being done for the safety of drivers.

“In the past 10 years, we’ve had 177 crashes in this stretch,” Schirripa said. “A hundred of those have involved fixed objects, two fatalities, and 11 incapacitated injury crashes.”

MDOT explained removing the trees will allow drivers more time to react.

“Whatever the cause is, if they leave the roadway, they have to have appropriate time to be able to try to correct that,” Schirripa said.

Some homeowners along the road are worried about the number of trees that will be removed from their property. Charles Beebe’s trees were removed by crews several years ago.

“I had a situation out here where they cut down six of my great big pine trees because it was out by the road that was in their easement,” Beebe said.

Beebe said many people living along the road are concerned about how the clearing will impact the look of their property and the trees MDOT is offering to plant in their place.

“They replaced them with these six beautiful trees you see there that are practically half dead,” Beebe said.

MDOT said lane closure will be necessary to complete the project.

“Certainly we’re not going to close the roadway entirely. People will be able to get through,” Schirripa said. “It may take you another minute or two to get through whatever given stretch we’re working in but we’re going to try to minimize that impact as much as we can.”

MDOT is hosting a public meeting to answer questions Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Newton Township Hall on G Drive N near 8 Mile Road.

The project is set to start in November, with most of the work expected to be finished by April 2020.