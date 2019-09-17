MDHHS urges event changes after EEE kills 2 more in SW MI

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging officials in Barry, Cass, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Berrien counties to cancel, postpone or reschedule any outdoor activities at or after dusk after two more people died from Eastern equine encephalitis.

MDHHS said Tuesday the people who died were from Cass and Van Buren counties.

A Kalamazoo County man previously died from the dangerous mosquito-borne disease. Family members identified him Tuesday as Gregg McChesney.

MDHHS says the two new deaths are among the four new human cases of EEE they’ve confirmed, bringing the total to seven confirmed human cases of EEE in five counties: Barry, Cass, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Berrien counties. Kalamazoo County had three cases; the rest of the counties had one confirmed case.

Additionally, EEE has claimed the lives of five deer from Barry, Cass, Genesee, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties and nine horses from Barry, Kalamazoo, Lapeer and St. Joseph counties. All of the horses were not vaccinated against EEE and the deer had to be euthanized because of the severity of their symptoms.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said this EEE outbreak is the worst the state has experienced in more than a decade.

The MDHHS said it’s encouraging event changes until the first hard frost of the year “out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.” The state agency is particularly concerned about late evening sports practices, games and outdoor music practices involving children.

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department echoed MDHHS’ recommendation about canceling or moving outdoor events.

EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases mosquitoes can carry. Although human cases are rare, approximately one in three people sickened by EEE will die from it.

Symptoms of EEE include fever, chills and body aches. Severe cases can lead to headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, brain damage, coma and death.

EEE is more deadly among horses, with a fatality rate of 90%, but there is a vaccine for horses and not humans.

The MDHHS is urging people to take steps to deter disease-carrying mosquitoes before they head outside, including using repellents containing DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, dumping out any standing water in their yard and replacing window and door screens with tears or holes that a mosquito could pass through.



