MDHHS: Calhoun Co. resident 4th to die from EEE this year

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The rare but dangerous Eastern Equine Encephalitis has killed another person in West Michigan, state officials confirm.

Lynn Sutfin with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the fourth person to die from EEE this year came from Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County resident’s death came nearly two weeks after the MDHHS confirmed the resident was sickened by EEE.

So far, the state has confirmed nine human cases of EEE in six counties: Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren.

EEE has also sickened 33 animals in 15 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren. Sutfin says all 18 horses,13 deer and 2 wolf pups have died from the infection.

Calhoun County is one of the 11 counties the MDHHS says will be treated for mosquitoes Wednesday evening, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will happen in 11 counties, including parts of Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Van Buren, Kent, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

>>PDF: Map of areas to be sprayed for mosquitoes

A map provided by MDHHS shows the areas that will be treated for mosquitoes possibly carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis.



EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases mosquitoes can carry. Although human cases are rare, approximately one in three people sickened by EEE will die from it.

Symptoms include fever, chills and body aches. Severe cases can lead to headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, brain damage, coma and death.

EEE is more deadly among horses, with a fatality rate of 90%, but there is a vaccine for horses and not humans.

The MDHHS is also urging people to take steps to deter disease-carrying mosquitoes before they head outside, including using repellents containing DEET on their body and clothes and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Residents are also encouraged to dump out any standing water in their yard and replacing window and door screens with tears or holes that a mosquito could pass through.

