McCamly Plaza Hotel to switch to DoubleTree

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The McCamly Hotel in Battle Creek will close for six months to be turned into a DoubleTree by Hilton.

Tim Wiltse, a controller at McCamly Plaza, told News 8 that they believe shutting down the hotel will be the fastest way to do renovations.

The last day for guests staying at the hotel is Nov. 30. The last day the hotel will provide catering is Dec. 3.

Last week Wednesday, all 68 employees received layoff notices. The employees will be eligible for rehire once the hotel reopens as a DoubleTree.

They’ve been working toward making the hotel a DoubleTree since 2016.