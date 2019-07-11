Masked man steals cash from Kalamazoo bank

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Kalamazoo bank branch late Wednesday afternoon.

The Advia Credit Union on W. Michigan Street east of Drake Road was robbed around 5 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says. No one was hurt.

Police say a man wearing a mask and gloves went into the bank, implied he had a weapon and told workers to give him cash. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away headed south.
KDPS brought in a dog to track the robber, but couldn’t find him. They say he may have gotten into a car and driven away.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

