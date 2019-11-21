Marshall police seek athletic field vandals

Courtesy photos show damage to the city-owned athletic field in Marshall. (Nov. 20, 2019)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Marshall are looking for whoever vandalized a city-owned athletic field.

Photos posted on the Marshall Police Department’s Facebook page show a damaged shed, broken lock and disturbed baseball bases at the field at 1113 W. Michigan Avenue in Marshall.

Pictured is damage done at the athletic fields. If you know who did this, please contact the Marshall Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700. Posted by City of Marshall Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Police estimate the damage at around $500.

They don’t know exactly when it happened, but said it was in the last few weeks. It was discovered Wednesday.

Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to call the Marshall police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer 269.781.9700.