Marshall police looking for 2 who stole from store

The Marshall Police Department released two photos of suspects wanted for questioning in retail fraud. (Jan. 15, 2020)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Marshall officers are asking the public’s help in finding two suspects who stole from a Family Fare store.

The suspects are wanted for questioning regarding a retail fraud from the grocery store, according to a Facebook post from the Marshall Police Department.

Officers released two photos taken from the store’s surveillance video.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 269.781.2596 or Central Dispatch at 269.781.0911.