Marshall officers look for wanted woman

An undated photo of Silvia Cunmulaj. (Courtesy of the Marshall Police Department)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Marshall officers are asking the public to help them find a suspect.

Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Silvia Cunmulaj, who is from Calhoun County.

Cunmulaj is last believed to be living in Jackson County, according to a Facebook post from the Marshall Police Department.

Officers say she has warrants for her arrest for assault and child neglect.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Marshall Police at 269.781.2596, Calhoun County dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.