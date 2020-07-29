Marshall man charged with child porn

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall man accused of having child porn has been charged this week.

Phillip Jeremiah Smith, 36, was arraigned Tuesday with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the Michigan State Police, Smith was arrested Monday following an investigation stemming from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Troopers say he uploaded images to the internet, which led to an arrest warrant to be issued.

State police encourages parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely.

Anyone with information about possible sexual exploitation of a child can report it to the CyberTipLine.