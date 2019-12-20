Marshall doctor charged with criminal sexual conduct

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A doctor in Marshall was charged with criminal sexual conduct earlier this month.

The Marshall Police Department said 55-year-old Mark Walker of Marshall was arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges on Dec. 5. Walker works at Oaklawn Hospital.

The charges come after a 6-month investigation. Police started investigating in May when a 23-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by Walker when she was 16 years old, according to MPD.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Marshall Crime Victim/Witness Hotline at 269.558.0567.