Marijuana sold in Battle Creek, Grand Rapids recalled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has issued a recall for some medical marijuana products sold at shops in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, saying they failed safety testing.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency says the products didn’t meet yeast and mold standards for medical-grade marijuana, though they did meet the standards for recreational use.

Common Creek on E. Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek sold several recalled products:

Peanut Butter Dry Flower; Package # 1A4050100006EF1000001557; sold between July 1, 2020 and Sept. 3, 2020

J1 Dry Flower; Package # 1A4050100006EF1000001773; sold between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2020

Gelato Dry Flower; Package # 1A4050100006EF1000001785; sold between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2020

Colin OG Dry Flower; Package # 1A4050100006EF1000001806; sold between September 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020

Swamp Gas Dry Flower; Package # 1A4050100006EF1000001817; sold between Sept. 6, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020

In Grand Rapids, the products were sold at 3Fifteen on S. Division Avenue between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13. Labeled Purple Diesel – Buds, it had package number 1A4050100003071000001371.

The products were also sold at shops in Detroit, Flint and River Rouge.

Anyone who bought the products should take them back to the dispensary for disposal. If you get sick after using them, contact your doctor.