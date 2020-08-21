1 arrested, 2nd suspect sought after Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo police investigate a shooting in the area of N. Park Street and Willard Avenue that wounded one person. (Aug. 21, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot just north of downtown Kalamazoo.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of N. Park Street and Willard Avenue. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not provide details about what led up to the shooting.

Police say they arrested one suspect a few blocks away.

They have identified a second suspect, but that person is not yet in custody. He is described as a 24-yer-old Black man standing about 6 feet with a slim build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and white shoes at the time of the shooting.

They added the suspects were using a wheelchair when the shooting happened, but ditched it nearby.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s sister told News 8 he was awake when he was loaded in to the ambulance. KDPS said his condition was stable at the hospital.

“You guys are shooting, kids are shooting for no reason. People are dying out here. We have to protect each other and love each other. My message is for today is violence needs to end,” the victim’s sister told News 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.