Man, woman rob Kzoo Co. cash advance store at gunpoint

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are searching for two suspects who held up a cash advance store at gunpoint.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday at a cash advance store located at 5582 Gull Road in Comstock Township, west of Kalamazoo.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman, who had their faces covered, robbed the store. The man showed a gun during the robbery.
The suspects ran away towards the McDonald’s at the intersection of Sprinkle and Gull roads. They are believed to have been driven away in a red SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.