Man, woman rob Kzoo Co. cash advance store at gunpoint

Two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Comstock Township Thursday, Jan. 17, 2020.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are searching for two suspects who held up a cash advance store at gunpoint.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday at a cash advance store located at 5582 Gull Road in Comstock Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman, who had their faces covered, robbed the store. The man showed a gun during the robbery.

The suspects ran away towards the McDonald’s at the intersection of Sprinkle and Gull roads. They are believed to have been driven away in a red SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.