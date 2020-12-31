Man wanted in murder of 6-year-old stepson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to the death of a 6-year-old Kalamazoo boy.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is seeking tips that will lead to the arrest of Latravion Heard McMillon. He is wanted on charges of first-degree child abuse and felony murder in connection to the death of Jaylen Worthington, who died on Dec. 23.

Worthington was taken to the hospital on Dec. 14 with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the hospital and determined his injuries were the result of child abuse caused by McMillon, who was his stepfather.

Anyone with information on McMillon’s whereabouts is asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.