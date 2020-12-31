Man wanted in murder of 6-year-old stepson

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Latravion Heard McMillon. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to the death of a 6-year-old Kalamazoo boy.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is seeking tips that will lead to the arrest of Latravion Heard McMillon. He is wanted on charges of first-degree child abuse and felony murder in connection to the death of Jaylen Worthington, who died on Dec. 23.

Worthington was taken to the hospital on Dec. 14 with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the hospital and determined his injuries were the result of child abuse caused by McMillon, who was his stepfather.

Anyone with information on McMillon’s whereabouts is asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links