Man wanted for questioning after Battle Creek toddler’s death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department wants to speak to a man who was caring for an 18-month-old before the toddler died this weekend.

Authorities say Henry Lewis Jones Jr. was caring for his girlfriend’s child Saturday while the mother was at work. He took the toddler to a relative’s home, told them to call 911 and then left.

The relative did call for help. Emergency responders rushed the toddler to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where the toddler died.

The toddler’s name was not released Monday. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the precise cause of death.

Police want to talk to Jones, who hasn’t been seen since leaving the toddler with the relative, about what happened. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.