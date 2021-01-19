Man wanted for 6-year-old’s murder surrenders to police

A Jan. 18, 2021, booking photo of Latravion Heard-McMillan from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted on a murder charge in the death of his 6-year-old stepson turned himself in Monday, authorities say.

Latravion Heard-McMillion is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail without bond, the sheriff’s department said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety had been looking for Heard-McMillion since December in connection to the death of his stepson, Jaylen Worthington.

Jaylen, 6, was hospitalized Dec. 14 and died Dec. 23. Authorities say the injuries that led to Jaylen’s death were caused by his stepfather.