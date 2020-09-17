Man to face trial in death of teen at Lakeside Academy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of three people charged in the death of a teenager wrongfully restrained while in their care will face trial.

A judge determined there’s enough evidence against Zachary Solis to send his case to circuit court Thursday afternoon after a preliminary hearing.

Solis, Heather McLogan and Michael Mosley are charged in the death of Cornelius Fredericks, which was ruled a homicide after multiple staff members held the 16-year-old down at Lakeside Academy at the end of April.

In June, Solis was arraigned on charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

Court documents state the teen’s last name is Frederick, but family has previously clarified the proper spelling is Fredericks.

Thursday’s hearing is the first time testimony was given publicly against the defendants. Statements from a state licensing consultant and the forensic pathologist affirm written reports previously obtained by News 8.

A state investigation into Fredericks’ death stated on April 29, up to seven staff members held him down for about 12 minutes after he threw food in the cafeteria. It was another 12 minutes before anyone started CPR or called 911. Fredericks died at the hospital May 1. A medical examiner said the cause of death was from complications of restraint asphyxia.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside for how they handled the situation. The state has moved to permanently close the facility.

McLogan’s preliminary hearing began after the Solis ruling. News 8 continues to monitor the proceeding.